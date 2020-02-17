On Feb. 9 the amazing youth at Jackson United Methodist Church came in and did a terrific job painting the "Free Roaming" room for the "Fixed and Fabulous" cats at Butts County Animal Control. The group returned on Feb. 12 to finish up. This was a wonderful outreach from this group, and was led by Debbie Bell, and Kelly Clark from JUMC.

Tags

Advertisement

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.