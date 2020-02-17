On Feb. 9 the amazing youth at Jackson United Methodist Church came in and did a terrific job painting the "Free Roaming" room for the "Fixed and Fabulous" cats at Butts County Animal Control. The group returned on Feb. 12 to finish up. This was a wonderful outreach from this group, and was led by Debbie Bell, and Kelly Clark from JUMC.
Jackson United Methodist Church youth paint cat room at animal shelter
