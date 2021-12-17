The Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 23 for Jackson True Value. The business is under new ownership, but at the same location. Come see Cliff and Sandi Shearouse at 124 N. Mulberry Street in Jackson. Your place to go for hardware, paint, keys, garden tools, and more. Check out their website: https://stores.truevalue.com/ga/jackson/22474/
Jackson True Value holds ribbon-cutting
- From Staff Reports
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
Larry Stanford larry.stanford@rockdalecitizen.com
