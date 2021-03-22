The Jackson track teams continue to improve, with both the Red Devils and Lady Devils finished in 2nd place at the Spalding High School quad meet on Mar. 13.
Red Devils
Spalding won the meet with 84 points, but the Red Devils were just five points back at 79 points, well ahead of Troup County with 26 and Salem with 24 points.
First place finishers for Jackson were Carlos Barlow in the 110 Meter Hurdles; Okemus Grier, Amari Stodghill, Barlow and Dennis Foster in the 4x100 Meter Relay; Stodghill, Grier, Corbin Presley and Barlow in the 4x400 Meter Relay; Foster in the Long Jump; Felix Hixon in the Shot Put, and Dawson Livingston in the Discus
Individual and relay results of the points finishers for Jackson:
100 Meter Dash
• 3rd - Okemus Grier, 11.91
200 Meter Dash
• 2nd - Dennis Foster, 23.02
• 3rd - Carlos Barlow, 23.78
400 Meter Dash
• 3rd - Carlos Barlow, 55.31
3200 Meter Run
• 2nd - Javier Reynolds, 12:51.51
110 Meter Hurdles
• 1st - Carlos Barlow, 16.78
4x11 Meter Relay
• 1st - Okemus Grier, Amari Stodghill, Carlos Barlow and Dennis Foster, 43.29
4x400 Meter Relay
• 1st - Amari Stodghill, Okemus Grier, Corbin Presley and Carlos Barlow, 3:55:65
High Jump
• 2nd (Tied) - Dallas Stewart, 5'4"
Long Jump
• 1st - Dennis Foster, 21'4"
Triple Jump
• 2nd - Okemus Grier 34'11"
Shot Put
• 1st - Felix Hixon, 41'8"
• 2nd - Dawson Livington, 41'4"
Discus
• 1st - Dawson Livington, 139'
• 3rd - Felix Hixon, 91'7"
Lady Devils
Griffin won the girls meet with 73 points. Jackson was in second with 59 points, Spalding third with 49, Troup County fourth with 21, and Salem fifth with 11 points.
First place finishers included Kyla Head in the 100 Meter Dash; Tenison Myricks in the 200 Meter Dash and the High Jump; Mackenzie North in the Shot Put; and Madisyn Batchelor in the Discus.
Individual and relay results of the points finishers for Jackson:
100 Meter Dash
• 1st - Kyla Head, 12.47
100 Meter Hurdles
• 3rd - Bailee Gavel, 19.08
4x100 Meter Relay
• 3rd - Macey Batchelor, Tenison Myricks, Serenity Bland and Kyla Head, 53.09
4x400 Meter Relay
• 2nd - Kyla Head, Serenity Bland, Macey Batchelor and Tenison Myricks, 5:02.08
High Jump
• 1st - Tenison Myricks, 4'8"
• 3rd - Kyla Head, 4'4"
Triple Jump
• 2nd - Alaya Roberts, 33'6"
• 3rd - Jakeaira Conwell, 27'
Shot Put
• 1st - Mackenzie North, 26'1"
• 3rd - Madisyn Batchelor, 17'11"
Discus
• 1st - Madisyn Batchelor, 55'5"
• 2nd - Mackenzie North, 52'5"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.