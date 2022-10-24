SGM(R) Keenda Batchelor (1).jpg

Command Sgt. Major (Ret.) Keendra A. Batchelor

The Jackson Veterans Ceremony and Plaque Dedication will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. at the city's Veterans Memorial Park, 300 E Third St. A total of of 24 new plaques will be dedicated for 2022.

Command Sgt. Major (Ret.) Keendra A. Batchelor will be the first female guest speaker for the ceremony. She is the daughter of Mildred Moore and the late Cornell Moore of Jackson.

