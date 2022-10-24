The Jackson Veterans Ceremony and Plaque Dedication will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. at the city's Veterans Memorial Park, 300 E Third St. A total of of 24 new plaques will be dedicated for 2022.
Command Sgt. Major (Ret.) Keendra A. Batchelor will be the first female guest speaker for the ceremony. She is the daughter of Mildred Moore and the late Cornell Moore of Jackson.
Batchelor is a 1995 honor graduate from Jackson High School who began her military career in 1997 in Fort Jackson, S.C. Her highly decorated career has spanned over 20 years with multiple duty stations including Georgia, Arizona, Korea (two tours), Japan and Germany.
Batchelor’s military competitions include being named White Sands Missiles Range Soldier of the Year, Army Test and Evaluation Command Soldier of the Year, and 2001 US Army NATO Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year.
Not only has Batchelor advanced her education within the military, she has also acquired a bachelor of science degree in psychology and a master of social work degree.
Batchelor has been decorated for her service. Among her awards are the Meritorious Service Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Achievement Medal with 5 Oak Leak Clusters and the Army Commendation Medal with 6 Oak Leaf Clusters.
Batchelor has been married to Casey Batchelor for 25 years and they have three children, Jeremiah, Andrew and Aniya. They are traveling from Tomah, Wis., where they now reside to participate in the ceremony.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Batchelor will have her plaque placed on the Veterans Wall, along with her siblings: Latasha N. Moore, Cornnell L. Moore and Marlon D. Moore (still active), who have served this country faithfully.
CSM (Ret) Brian Miller will lead in the dedication prayer. Miller received the Legion of Merit Award during his 29-year military career. The Legion of Merit Award is awarded to those in key positions of responsibility and power. It is one of the most prestigious awards given by the U.S. Military for their outstanding loyalty, dedication, and leadership.
Reading the 2022 plaques will be Major (Ret) William W. Crooks, the husband of Capt. (Ret) Mary P. O’Neal-Crooks, formerly of Jackson. They will be traveling from Texas to join in the Veterans Ceremony.
Lt. Col. (Ret) Danny Smith is a 1994 graduate of Jackson High School and a 1998 graduate of the US Air Force Academy. He retired after serving 24 years as a pilot. Smith will be reading the names on the Casualty Wall.
The youngest participant of this year’s program is Kevin Lee Miller, son of Kevin and Latara Miller. He is a junior at Jackson High School and also a lieutenant with the Jackson High School NJROTC. Miller will be placing the Memorial Wreath.
“We are eternally grateful for our military and their families,” said Mayor Carlos Duffey. “The city of Jackson invites all to join us in our Veterans Ceremony and Dedication.”