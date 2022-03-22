The Jackson Red Devil and Lady Devil tennis teams are having a rough time in region competition this season.
“We have struggled in the region a little bit,” said coach Doug Tingle. “We’ve had close matches, we just haven’t been able to win the close matches. A lot of 3-2 results going the wrong way, a lot of tie-breakers that we’ve lost, so we’ve been in the region matches, but we haven’t won any yet.”
The Lady Devils started the season with five straight wins over non-region foes Jasper County, Spalding, Eastside, Griffin and Rock Springs. But they have dropped their first four region matches against Crisp, Pike, Americus and Mary Persons and are 5-4 on the season.
The Lady Devils are led by seniors Faith Hindman, Maggie Shields, Erin Thompson, and Emily Watts. The rest of the Lady Devils are Ansley Lenning, Vanessa Foster, Keely Banks, Caralina Gilroy, Krista Shockley, and Clarice Cook.
The Red Devils have had a tougher time, winning just one match this season against non-region opponent Griffin. They are 1-8 on the season. The Red Devils are led by seniors John Deptula, Jeremiah Gilmore, Connor King, Alex McCary, and Blake McGaha. The rest of the Red Devils are Michael Edmonds, Luis Jouregui, Brendan Goodman, Braedyn Brousseau, Lawson Lundberg, and Camden Carver.
Jackson hosts Upson-Lee on Mar. 22 at p.m., hosts Peach County on Mar. 24 at 4 p.m., and hosts Central of Macon on Mar. 31 for Senior Day at 4 p.m. All matches are played at the Butts County Leisure Services courts behind the gymnasium.
