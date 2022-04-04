The Jackson Red Devils and Lady Devils tennis teams honored their nine seniors on Mar. 31 with gifts and wins over Central of Macon. The Red Devils won their match, 5-0, while the Lady Devils won their match, 4-1.
Lady Devil seniors are Faith Hindman, Maggie Shields, Erin Thompson, and Emily Watts.
Red Devil seniors are John Deptula, Jeremiah Gilmore, Connor King, Alex McCary, and Blake McGaha.
Against Central, in singles for the Red Devils, Michael Edmonds won his match, 6-3, 6-4, John Deptula won his match, 6-2, 6-1, and Lawson Lundberg won his match 6-3, 6-3. In doubles, Blake McGaha and Connor King won their match 6-0, 6-1, and Alex McCary and Braedyn Brousseau won their match 6-0, 6-0.
Against Central, in singles for the Lady Devils, Ansley Lenning won her match, 6-0, 6-0, and Caralina Gilroy won her match, 6-0, 6-0. In doubles, Erin Thompson and Vanessa Foster won their match, 6-1, 6-1, and Emily Watts and Keely Banks won their match, 6-0, 6-0.
