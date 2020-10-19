MACON - Last Friday night's game against the Central Macon Chargers started out well for the Jackson Red Devils as they took an early 10-0 lead. But turnovers and penalities allowed the Chargers to get back into the game, with Jackson maintaining a 17-13 lead at the half.
The teams swapped touchdowns in the second half and midway through the third, the Red Devils led 23-19. But the momentum shifted to Central Macon after that, and the Chargers went on a 21-0 scoring spree to take the win, 40-23.
"It was a tough loss," said coach Dary Myricks. "It was a game that I felt like in the beginning we had under control, and then we let it get out of control. I felt like we blew some opportunities, had way too many mistakes, and of course, too many penalties."
But the loss may have been more than just another mark in the loss column, as both leading rusher Alex Patrick and quarterback Carson Biles suffered leg injuries late in the game. As the final buzzer sounded, Patrick was limping, and Biles was on crutches. Myricks said Monday they are taking a wait-and-see approach to the duo being in playing shape by this Friday.
"We're waiting to see," he said. "They're going to the doctor and we'll find out, but right now we're day to day."
The stats weren't pretty for Jackson. Patrick did add three touchdowns to his total, but was held under 100 yards rushing for the first time this season, with 55 yards on 20 carries. Okemus Grier had 3 carries for 14 yards, and Nakeyviean Lyons added 4 yards on 3 carries, but Biles was sacked twice for minus 19 yards, with two fumbles recovered by Central.
Through the air, Biles was 11-18-2, for 88 yards, but had two interceptions. Backup QB Luke Mathews was 2-3-1 for 11 yards, with one interception.
Dennis Foster led the receivers with 6 catches for 53 yards, while Cameron Edwards had 5 grabs for 38 yards, and Grier had 1 reception for 8 yards.
Defensively the Red Devils had some high points with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Gavin Glass and Dawson Livingston each had an interception, while Devin Hayes and Tyler McCord each recovered an errant Central fumble.
Neither team was close to being error free, with the pair teaming up for a total of 255 yards in penalties. Jackson had 16 flags for 105 yards, while Central collected 16 flags for 150 yards.
The Red Devils's first score was set up by Glass's interception at the Central 45 that he returned seven yards. An eight-play, 38-yard drive followed, with Patrick going over from 1 yard out for the score. With the kick by Peyton Zimmerman, Jackson led 7-0 with 3:31 left in the first quarter.
Zimmerman added a 32-yard field goal with 13 seconds left in the first period to give Jackson a 10-0 lead.
On Central's next drive, Kyler Sidney deflected a pass that fell into the hands of Livingston, who returned it 11 yards to the Central 29.
But the momentum shifted back to the Chargers one play later when Biles' pass was picked off. The Central defender returned it 50 yards, with Patrick bringing him down at the Jackson 25 to save a touchdown, briefly. Two plays later Central scored. With the kick, the score was 10-7 with 9:49 left in the half.
The Chargers took the lead for the first time on their next drive, going 56 yards on four plays for the score. The kick was off, but Central led 13-10 with 5:41 left in the half.
Jackson retook the lead with less than a minute left as a fumbled Charger handoff was recovered by Hayes at the Central 12-yard-line. Three plays later, Patrick scored from 5 yards out. With the kick, Jackson went into the half ahead 17-13.
In the third period, Central went 41 yards on 5 plays to retake the lead. A two-point attempt was thwarted, but with 9:21 left in the third, the Chargers led again, 19-17.
Carlos Barlow took the kickoff at his own 28 and returned it 29 yards to the Central 43. Five plays later, Patrick went in from 6 yards out, and the Red Devils had the lead again. The kick was wide, and with 7:15 left in the third, Jackson led, 23-19.
But it was Central's game from that point on. The Chargers went 35 yards on 5 plays to take a 26-23 lead with 2:20 left in the third.
Central started the fourth quarter with a 5-play, 56-yard scoring drive to increase the lead to 33-23 with 10:10 left. Two minutes later, the Chargers had the ball at the Jackson 43 after a punt, and put the finishing touch on the game with a 43-yard bomb for the score and a 40-23 lead. Neither team put together another scoring drive after that.
Jackson travels to Americus Friday night to take on Americus-Sumter. The Panthers lost a close game to Upson-Lee last Friday, 42-40, and have an 0-3 record. Myricks said they are comparable to the Red Devils in many ways.
"They've got some athletes, but they're young, kind of like us," he said.
