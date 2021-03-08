The Jackson High soccer teams continued their winning ways last week against Upson-Lee and Central of Macon.
The Red Devils have put together four consecutive wins after beating Upson-Lee, 7-1 and Central, 10-0, and are now 7-2 on the season.
The Lady Devils continue to be unbeaten this season after taking care of Upson-Lee, 10-0, and Central, 11-0. The girls are 7-0 on the season, having played two fewer games than the boys because of the Stockbridge girls not being able to play and Americus-Sumter not fielding a girls team this season.
Jackson traveled to Roberta to take on Crawford County Tuesday, and heads to Cordele to face Crisp County Friday.
Jackson 7
Upson-Lee 1
Coach Michael Smith said the game against the Knights was a great game for his Red Devils.
“They were the 2019 AAAA State Runner-Up, so we thought it would be a challenge,” Smith said. “They’ve lost some guys from that program, but they’re still a good program, and for us to step up to that challenge the way we did was very encouraging.
“We played really well and everybody got to play,” he added. “We’re trying to spread the wealth a little bit and get more guys involved. It was definitely a great bounce back from a rocky Americus game (Jackson won, 6-5, but had to hold off a late Americus rally). I’m proud that we played well.”
Jackson 10
Central 0
The Red Devils were able to work on some things they needed to do during the game against Central.
“Again, we played well and it’s hard to do the things that we’re trying to do when we’re playing somebody that maybe doesn’t step up the same way others do, but credit to Central, those guys played hard the whole game and were a great group of guys,” Smith said. “It was a good game for us to put some pieces together and work on.”
Lady Devils 10
Lady Knights 0
Coach Clyde Newman said Upson-Lee was a nice match for his team.
“We’ve been working on getting some good ball movement, making some good first touches and moving into space and finding the open player, and our girls did a really nice job of that,” Newman said. “It kind of built up through the match and we ended up mercy ruling them, 10-0, late in the second half. A lot of girls got a chance to play, which is good to see.”
Lady Devils 11
Lady Chargers 0
It was a quick game for the Jackson girls Friday night.
“Central was a little different match,” Newman said. “The Central girls worked really hard, but skill wise they were not as developed as we would have loved to have seen them. So we actually just played the first half and beat them, 11-0.”
Newman said their game Friday in Cordele against Crisp County will be their first big region test.
“They won their region two years ago and lost to Pike 1-0, and Mary Person 2-0 this season,” Newman said. “So that’s two quality teams that barely beat them. We’ll find out what we have on Friday and hopefully the girls will continue to move the ball and work on the new things that we’re trying to get accomplished so that we can compete with the better teams.”
In addition to his girls’ winning last week, Newman said another highlight was the JV Lady Devils’ performance against Mary Persons in Forsyth on Mar. 4.
“It was a really neat match,” he said. “We had five girls from the middle school and they blended in with our JV girls.
“We were ahead 1-0 at halftime. Coach Ferguson did a nice job of making some adjustments, changing the formation just a little bit and talking tot he girls about what needed to be done, and they scored 8 goals in the first 24 minutes of the second half, so we were winning 9-0.
It was actually two middle schoolers — Ansley Pritchard and Emma Delgarza,” Newman added. “Emma scored seven of our nine goals, and Ansley scored the other two. So there is some talent coming from the middle school that we’re anxious to get our hands on. But it was nice seeing the young girls starting to do well.”
