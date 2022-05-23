Jackson Red Devil Jackson Smith signed on May 19 to play baseball for the Union College Bulldogs in Barbourville, Ky. Smith is the son of Stuart and Candace Smith of Jackson.
Red Devil baseball coach Ryan Duffey said he is proud of the work Smith put in to attain his goal of playing baseball on the collegiate level.
“Over the past three years I have had the opportunity as his coach to watch Jackson grow into a good baseball player, but more importantly, a hard working young man,” said Duffey. “It was shortly after the 2020 season ended due to COVID that Jackson called me and said, ‘I want to play college baseball, what do I need to do?’ Jackson and I discussed what it would take and Jackson did just that. He began to kill it in the weight room, often times twice a day, he joined a travel team, he worked outside of practice time, and he did all of this while also maintaining a job. To see Jackson take the challenge and the grind of what it takes to have the opportunity to play at the next level has been rewarding for me as a coach. I couldn't more proud for him and his family.”
Union College is a member of the Appalachian Athletic Conference, which competes in National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) competition. Members of the conference are located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia.
