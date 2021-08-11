May Clean Up.jpg
Part of more than 30 people who turned out for the Jackson clean up day on May 15 gathered for a photo before they started. About 75 turned out for the first clean up day on Mar. 27.

 Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

The Jackson Clean City Task Force has its third cleanup day 0f 2021 scheduled for Saturday, August 28, 2021, with the rain out day scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4. Join us in this worthwhile project that helps keep the city of Jackson clean and beautiful!

More than 100 people turned out for the first two cleanup days on Mar. 27 and May 15, filling up dozens of trash bags with litter from the streets around Jackson. 

Schools, churches, businesses, civic organizations, and individuals are all urged to turn out on Aug. 28 to help keep Jackson beautiful.

Please stop by City Hall at 8 a.m. to sign-in and receive supplies. If you have any questions please call Nikki Sowell (Chairperson) at 770-550-3065, Brittany Brown (City Clerk) at 770-775-7535, or Don Cook (City Councilman) at 770-775-2234. Thank you for your participation!

