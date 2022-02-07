The Jackson City Council approved sending a letter to Butts County’s local legislative delegation - Sen. Burt Jones and Reps. Clint Crowe and Susan Holmes - in opposition to a proposal by the Butts County Board of Commissioners to change the makeup of the Butts County Water and Sewer Authority Board. The vote came at their Feb. 1 meeting.
The commission is proposing to change the representation on the board from one representative from each of the three cities - Flovilla, Jackson and Jenkinsburg - and two representatives from the county, to five representatives from the county, with each commissioner appointing a representative from his district.
Because the water and sewer authority was formed by the General Assembly, it will take state legislative action to make any changes to the board representation. If the BOC hopes to have a resolution presented in this session of the General Assembly, they will need to approve it at their Feb. 14 meeting.
At the city council meeting on Feb. 1, Mayor Carlos Duffey advised the council that he and city management consultant Kenny Smith have been in talks with county officials about the proposal. Duffey said the city wants to keep its representation on the authority board.
“We have too much at stake with water and sewer not to have representation on that board,” said Duffey. “So we opposed that original proposal as a city. We continued to go back and forth over it, so what we decided to do was to send a letter to our local delegation stating our position - why we don’t think it is a good idea to not have city representation, why we think it is a good idea to basically keep it as is rather than go through legislation to change it all.
“I just think for the city of Jackson that it is in our best interest to have that representation on the board so that we know what is going on at all times,” added Duffey. “Kenny and I worked on the letter. I think it is in our best interest to keep the pressure on and not allow this to happen.”
The letter notes that much of the water distribution system is "inextricably intertwined between" the city and the water authority, that the two entities jointly hold the withdrawal permit from the EPD for the water withdrawn from the Ocmulgee River at the Burford Water Treatment Plant, and that the city pays 22% of the costs of the plant. The letter also notes that the city solely owns the withdrawal permit from the Towaliga River at the Stewart Water Treatment Plant.
District 1 council member Theodore Patterson agreed with the mayor, stating that in the past the city and county have had a good working relationship and that he doesn’t feel this will dampen that relationship.
“It’s just a matter of the city taking a position as well as as the county of what’s the best interest for the city and what the best interest for the county,” said Patterson. “I think you and Kenny did a tremendous job meeting with the county officials to try to resolve any issues about the water authority and I commend both of you for what you’ve done and I think we will continue to have a good working relationship with the county by proceeding in this manner.”
Smith noted that legislative delegations normally like to have all parties in agreement before they proceed with making changes.
“It will be unusual if the local legislative delegation will approve something without both parties agreeing,” he said. “I won’t say they won’t, but it would be unusual if they did, so we just want to go on record with that delegation and let them know that the city does not approve of any revision of that authority by taking us off or the city not having a voice.”
The council voted 5-0 to approve sending the letter to the delegation.
