The city of Jackson is applying for a Community Development Block Grant (or CDBG). The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) encourages citizen input and awards the community more points for seeking public comments regarding the needs of the community. The city is using this easy-to-use survey tool to collect public input and assist Jackson with its grant application.
So, thank you! By responding you are helping the city get funds to improve your infrastructure! Every person who responds to this questionnaire brings Jackson one step closer to getting $1 million dollars to improve your infrastructure!
The survey is anonymous and runs through April 25. To take the survey, go to https://forms.gle/X6dxYettFFxrUPuB8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.