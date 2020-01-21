Trent Coots, a Jackson resident, helped paved the way for success this past fall for Piedmont Academy football.
For his team-first attitude, Coots was recognized recently with a new program award named in his honor: the "Trent Coots Annual Award," representing heart, toughness, attitude and overall spirit of a team player.
During the state GISA Class A semifinal game against Monsignor Donovan, Coots suffered a fractured arm. He was insistent on continuing to play, however, and would not go to the doctor for fear he would be held out of the state championship contest.
“Trent has been an unreal story,” coach Will Johnson said. “In the championship game he had a big kickoff return, played great on defense and ran the football well. All of our players should strive for this award moving forward.”
The coach said Coots’ dedication, heart, toughness, attitude and overall spirit of a team player was something which had to be recognized.
Coots and his teammates were honored recently for their 2019 GISA Class A state runner-up season.
All-Region and All-State players were recognized. Chris Pittman, who passed for 1,301 yards and rushed for another 954, was named All-Region and All-State. Pittman has developed into one of the top quarterbacks in the league. He compiled 25 total touchdowns and was the team’s MVP.
Owen Brady, Coots and Payton Wallace were also named All-Region. Brady was the team’s leading tackler with 91 stops. Offensively, Brady also had 40 catches for 422 yards and six touchdowns. Wallace caught 28 passes for 405 yard and five scores.
Coots was a dual threat rushing and receiving. He ran for 304 yards and three touchdowns while catching 12 passes for 137 yards and three additional scores.
Gray Morgan was named the Most Valuable Offensive Lineman while Brady was the defensive MVP.
Johnson was in his first season as head coach of the Cougar football program.
