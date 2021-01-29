MACON – A Jackson resident has been charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography, said Peter D. Leary, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.
Stanley Joseph Weaver, 60, formerly of McDonough, and currently of Jackson, was taken into custody on Saturday, Jan. 23 after a federal grand jury indicted Weaver on two counts of distribution of child pornography on Jan. 13.
Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, no less than five years to life of supervised release and registration as a sex offender upon release from prison.
Weaver was arraigned Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles H. Weigle. The government has moved for pretrial detention.
The case is being investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katelyn Semales is prosecuting the case for the government.
