Less than 5,000 gallons of untreated sewage overflowed on Dec. 13 from a manhole at 557 Hickory Ridge Road and another at 336 Covington Street.
Spills and overflows are broken down into two classifications – major and minor. A Sanitary Sewer Overflow is classified as “minor” when less than 10,000 gallons of sewage is discharged. The overflow at 557 Hickory Ridge and 336 Covington Street on December 13, were both minor events.
The EPD requires that all Publicly Owned Treatment Works (POTWs) report spills, however, EPD does not require POTWs to report overflows. Nevertheless, the City of Jackson’s Water & Sewer leadership feels it is beneficial to the public to report such overflows.
Jackson Water and Sewer Department Foreman Mike Cash said the cause of the overflows were grease, roots and debris in the system. According to Cash the spills were reported to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
“We’re complying with all the rules and regulations,” said Cash. “The affected area has been treated.”
According to Water & Sewer Maintenance Supervisor Sam Walker, fats, oils and grease can cause costly problems for your home’s plumbing system and for the city’s sanitary sewer system. When fats, oils and grease are poured down the kitchen sinks, they can build up in the drain and sewer pipes and cause restrictions in flow. This can lead to back-ups of sewage resulting in property damage and costly repairs. All residents are urged to do their part to keep sewer pipes free of fats, oils and grease.