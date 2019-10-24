Less than 5,000 gallons of untreated sewage overflowed on Oct. 21 from a manhole in the vicinity of 557 Hickory Ridge Road, the city of Jackson announced Thursday.
By Georgia Environmental Protection Division definitions, a sanitary sewage spill is an event in which sewage escapes from the conveyance system and enters the waters of the state, city officials said. A sanitary sewage overflow is an event in which sewage escapes from the conveyance system but is contained before reaching the waters of the state.
By definition, “waters of the state” are ponds, creeks, streams, rivers and lakes — including storm drains that carry potential pollutants into waters of the state, the city said in a statement.
Spills and overflows are further broken down into two classifications — major and minor. A sanitary sewer overflow is classified as minor when less than 10,000 gallons of sewage is discharged. The overflow in the Hickory Ridge vicinity on Oct. 21 was a minor event, city officials said.
The EPD requires that all publicly owned treatment works to report spills. However, EPD does not require POTWs to report overflows. Nevertheless, the city of Jackson’s Water and Sewer Department leadership feels it is beneficial to the public to report such overflows, the city said.
Jackson Water and Sewer Department Foreman Mike Cash said the cause of the overflow was not immediately known and when city staff arrived, the system had self-corrected the problem. According to Cash the spill was reported to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
“We’re complying with all the rules and regulations,” Cash said. “The affected area has been treated.”
According to Water and Sewer Maintenance Supervisor Sam Walker, fats, oils and grease can cause costly problems for a home’s plumbing system and for the city’s sanitary sewer system. When fats, oils and grease are poured down the kitchen sinks, they can build up in the drain and sewer pipes and cause restrictions in flow. This can lead to backups of sewage resulting in property damage and costly repairs.
All residents are urged to avoid putting fats, oils and grease down drains.