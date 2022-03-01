The Jackson Red Devils defeated Luella, 14-5, on Feb. 24, then fell to Eagles Landing Christian Academy (ELCA), 8-5, and Tift County, 5-2, on Feb. 26.
Jackson 14
Luella 5
The Red Devils pounced the Luella Lions early in the game, putting 3 runs across the plate in the first inning and 4 more in the second inning to take a 7-0 lead. That would hold until the top of the fifth inning when the Lions plated 3 runs. Jackson matched their 3 runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 10-3 lead. Luella added two more in the top of the sixth, but the Red Devils doubled them with 4 runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 14-5 lead and held onto it until the end.
Chase Harris started on the mound and got the win, striking out 6 in the process. Austin Lyle and Jackson Smith came on in relief, with Lyke striking out 3.
Curtis Dickerson led at the plate with 3 hits and 3 RBI. Lyle also had 3 hits, and Camden Miner had 2 RBI.
ELCA 8
Jackson 5
The visiting Chargers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a first batter solo homerun, a hit batter, and two singles. Jackson got one run back in the bottom of the inning on a single by Dickerson, a walk by Jordan Williams, and two wild pitches that moved the runners to second and third, and then plated Dickerson.
In the top of the third ELCA added a run on a single, a walk, a stolen base, and a throwing error to third on a steal that allowed the runner to score. But Jackson tied the game, 3-3, in the bottom of the stanza on walks by Camden Miner and Dickerson, a throwing error on Miner’s steal of third that allowed him to score, and a wild pitch that Dickerson scored on.
In the top of the fourth the Chargers retook the lead on a two-out single, stolen base, and a wild pitch on a walk that the runner from second scored on.
ELCA took a 7-3 lead with three more runs in the top of the sixth on an error, two singles, a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch. Jackson cut the lead to 7-4 in the bottom of the inning on a hit batter, a single, and another bad throw to third on a stolen base that allowed the runner to score.
The Chargers added their last run in the top of the seventh on a bunt single, a hit batter, and a single. Jackson loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the inning, but could only add one more run on a single by Jordan Williams, and lost 8-5.
Jackson Smith pitched 5.1 innings and took the loss. Zane Walker pitched 1.2 innings in relief.
Jordan Williams led at the plate with 3 hits and 1 RBI. Dickerson had 1 hit and scored 2 times. Miner scored once and Caleb Head scored once.
Tift Co. 5
Jackson 2
On Feb. 19, Jackson fell to Tift, 8-2. Last Saturday they played a much better game against the Blue Devils. Tift took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, but Jackson tied the game, 1-1, in the bottom of the inning. It stayed tied until the top of the sixth when Tift got 4 more runs. Jackson could only add 1 more run in the bottom of the sixth. In the bottom of the seventh the Red Devils loaded the bases with one out, but could not plate a run and fell, 5-2.
Despite the two losses Saturday, coach Ryan Duffey felt good about the way his Red Devils played and enver gave up.
“They don’t go down into the win column, but the way these guys fought and the way they competed throughout the games, it is just something that we’ve been preaching,” he said. “I can’t be more proud of the way the guys competed to the final out. The last game with Tift, we had bases loaded with one out in the seventh. We kept putting runners on to give ourselves a chance to win and it didn’t go our way.
“Balls didn’t fall our way, and that’s what I told them. I said we continue doing this and it will go our way — the baseball gods will be in our favor. I’m extremely proud of them. I told them that Saturday. We keep playing the way we’ve been playing and clean up a few things and we’ll be fine.”
Jackson travels to Barnesville Tuesday to take on Lamer County, then hosts Lamar on Thursday. On Friday they travel to McDonough to take on ELCA in their final non-region match. They start region play on Mar. 8, hosting Mary Persons.
Jackson’s annual 100 Inning/Alumni Game is Mar. 5 and Duffey said it should be a perfect day for baseball.
“It looks like the weather is going to beautiful, finally. I pushed it back this year because we got tired of dealing with the sleet and cold weather,” Duffey said. “
I’m hoping for a big turnout. Our middle school is going to be up there, so it will be an opportunity to see all three teams in our program (HMS, JV, and Varsity), and hopefully get some of the old-timers to come out and enjoy a beautiful day of baseball and reminisce with one another and get to play on Wallace Field one more time. The Alumni Game starts at 1 p.m.”
