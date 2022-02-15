The Jackson Red Devils defeated Eagle’s Landing on Feb. 1, 6-1, but a Feb. 4 game against Locust Grove ended early when a fight broke out at halftime. With several Red Devils suspended from playing, Jackson lost, 2-1, to Lamar County on Feb. 8, and tied Ola, 1-1, on Feb. 11.
Coach Shaun Guillory was happy with the win over Eagle’s Landing both for the way his Red Devils played and also because he used to coach there.
The Eagle’s Landing game was one of the best games we’ve played in a long time,” said Guillory. “It demonstrated what we could be capable of when we play Jackson soccer. I told the guys that they were the only former team I coached that I had not defeated.
“They also had the revenge factor in mind because this squad lost to Eagles Landing last season and one of our goals this season is to avenge losses from last year. They went out and dominated the game from start to finish and came away with the 6-1 victory.”
The Locust Grove Wildcats were another revenge game for the Red Devils, but unfortunately, Guillory said the rivalry got a little too heated.
“Locust Grove was a very contentious and physical game,” he said. “Locust Grove was coming off an undefeated region season and region championship, so we knew that it would be a great litmus test for us and it was a team on our revenge tour from last season. Unfortunately, the game would end up a no-contest as a physical altercation broke out at halftime and the officials decided to suspend gameplay along with several players from both teams.
“For the next two games, we would be without several key players due to the suspensions from the previous game, but it showed us just how tough of a team we truly have as we lost to a very good Lamar team 2-1 and tied a fast and athletic Ola team 1-1 last week,” Guillory continued. “I had the opportunity to pull up a few of the JV guys and they played extremely well and will definitely garner some additional playing time even when the regular starters return. I could not be more proud of the effort put forth by the team as they played with passion, heart, and left it all out on the field. As a coach, I can’t ask for anything more than that.”
Jackson hosts Union Grove on Feb. 15 and Stratford on Feb. 17.
“This squad has limitless potential and now that we’ll be back to full strength this week, we’ll need it taking on great teams in Union Grove and Stratford Academy, two schools we have never faced before,” said Guillory. “I know that as we head into region play next week, these games will help get us prepared to hopefully have a successful region campaign.”
