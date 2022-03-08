The Jackson Red Devils got their golf season started off on the right foot last Thursday with a win over the Alcovy Tigers. They were scheduled to face Locust Grove at Heron Bay Monday afternoon, but rain postponed that match, and with rain predicted for most of the week, another match at Hickory Hills against Locust Grove on Thursday may be postponed as well.
Coach Mike Eakin said his Red Devils only have two returning players from last year — Connor Frye and Princeton Radford — but that a couple of more players — Luke Matthews and Jeshua Hosford — have played before, just not for Jackson. Also on the team this season are Tyce Kelly, Kason Ingram and Kevin Miller.
“They’ve been practicing hard and I think they’re having fun,” said Eakin. “The one thing I’ve noticed about these guys is they’ve gotten a little bit better each time they come out here, so that’s been good.
“This is a hard game unless you’re one of those guys who play all the time, play in the summer and have your own coach and play in all those little tournaments,” he added. “These guys don’t do that. They come out here to have some fun.”
