The Jackson Red Devils finished 2-0 this past week and are riding a 3-game winning streak as they head into their region 2-AAA schedule. Jackson defeated Jones County, 4-1, on Feb. 23 and shut out Americus-Sumter, 7-0, on Feb. 25.
Jackson 4
Jones Co. 1
Coach Shaun Guillory said it was important for his Red Devils to maintain their focus and carry over the momentum they had from their 2-1 win over Stratford Academy on Feb. 17.
“Jones County was not a team we had much history with over the years, but we knew that they had played some stiff competition and would be an opponent not to take lightly,” said Guillory. “ The first half was very intense as we only led 1-0, but in the second half, we were able to put the pressure on them offensively and score three more goals.
“I could tell towards the end of the second half we had worn them down as we were able to play more possession-oriented soccer and eventually we came away with the 4-1 victory. This was our last non-region game before we started region play on Feb. 25.”
Jackson 7
Americus-Sumter 0
Guillory said the Panthers of Americus-Sumter came in with a 3-0 record, including a region win against Crisp County on Feb. 18. Plus, the Panthers had yet to be scored on this season.
“I told my guys before the game that all the work we had put in prior to this game was the preparation we needed to play well in the region opener,” said Guillory. “ Everything from our pregame approach, our mentality, and our focus needed to be taken to another level. Winning a region championship is one of our goals and we knew we had to put forth our best effort to start off 1-0 in our region. The guys knew that Americus had not been scored on all season and they made it a point of emphasis that they would not only score on them but score a lot.
“The game started off slow, but then we got into a grove and went up a few goals, but this team remembered being up last season 4-0 against this squad and having to fight off a ferocious comeback before finally prevailing 6-5. There would be no big comeback this time around as we went out into the second half and completely dominated them with the final score being 7-0.
“This was the best and most complete game we've had all season and I know if we continue playing at this level we can accomplish great things and continue getting the recognition we deserve,” Guillory stated. “We're currently on a three-game winning streak and hope to continue it during the coming week.”
Jackson travels to Thomaston on Mar. 1 to take on Upson-Lee in a region match. On Mar. 3 they host First Presbyterian Day School of Macon in a non-region match. Region action picks up again on Mar. 8 as they travel to Macon to take on Central. Friday, Mar. 11, will be Senior Night for the Red Devils as they host Crisp County.
