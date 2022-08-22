JACKSON — The 2022 version of the Jackson Red Devils will hit the football field this Friday night against the Lovejoy Wildcats at 12 Oaks Stadium in Clayton County.
The Red Devils are a mix of returning veterans and exciting rookies. Jackson lost 12 starters to graduation last spring, including both quarterbacks, offensive and defensive linemen, running backs and linebackers and the team’s leading receiver. But they are returning eight starters on defense and seven starters on offense and have a good crop of younger players ready to fill the holes.
Coach Dary Myricks said this year’s team shows the promise of plenty of excitement on the gridiron.
“I think people can expect to see an aggressive, explosive football team that will hopefully play a tough defense,” said Myricks. “We have a bunch of guys back that want to do something special, and we have a tough non-region schedule starting with Lovejoy, a AAAAAA program. We’re AAA and we’re playing a AAAAAA program, which is one of the biggest classifications, so it’s a challenge, and I think a team like this can use a challenge early in the year to make sure we get ready for the end of the season.”
The Red Devils had a taste of action on Aug. 12 when they participated in a scrimmage with Jasper County and Crawford County.
“We looked explosive at times, but we also had some penalties where we shot ourselves in the foot,” said Myricks. “But everything that we did was coachable and fixable, so those are the things we worked on and focused on this week.”
Jackson finished last season 5-6 overall, and 4-3 and in 4th place in region 2-AAA, but with different outcomes on a few plays, the Red Devils could have easily finished 6-1 and in 2nd place in the region. They did make it in the first round of the state playoffs against the Thomson Bulldogs, but again, a last second play meant the difference and Thomson won the game.
Last year the Lovejoy Wildcats were 5-6 overall, 2-3 in region 4-AAAAAA. They finished 4th in their region and lost to Buford in the first round of state playoffs.
The Wildcats won their first game of the season last Friday night at 12 Oaks, shutting out county rival Mundy’s Mill, 25-0.
12 Oaks Stadium is located at Lovejoy High School, 1587 McDonough Road in Hampton. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
