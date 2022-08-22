JACKSON — The 2022 version of the Jackson Red Devils will hit the football field this Friday night against the Lovejoy Wildcats at 12 Oaks Stadium in Clayton County.

The Red Devils are a mix of returning veterans and exciting rookies. Jackson lost 12 starters to graduation last spring, including both quarterbacks, offensive and defensive linemen, running backs and linebackers and the team’s leading receiver. But they are returning eight starters on defense and seven starters on offense and have a good crop of younger players ready to fill the holes.

