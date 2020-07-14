High school football and other fall sports are moving into the second phase of summer practice as teams prepare for what they hope will be the start of the fall high school sports season during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) opened up conditioning only for member schools on June 8, requiring teams follow strict guidelines related to COVID-19 — social distancing, masks, etc. — and keeping athletes safe and equipment clean. Teams could use weight rooms and do drills outside, but had to restrict group sizes to 20 and could not use any sports-related equipment such as balls, helmets, etc.
Jackson High Football Coach Dary Myricks and his coaching staff turned to using the online meeting app Zoom to instruct players in the Red Devils’s game plan and what their roles will be, and said his athletes seem to have a better understanding of what his coaches are asking them to do.
On July 1, the GHSA moved into the second phase and began allowing intra-squad competition of up to 50 athletes, along with balls and equipment such as blocking pads, but helmets, shoulder pads, and other personal equipment are still not allowed. Masks and social distancing are still required for weight rooms, but masks are only recommended for practice outside.
Jackson High Football Coach Dary Myricks said the intra-squad scrimmaging is allowing his players to actually work with each other and also allows his coaching staff to reinforce what the players learned in their Zoom meetings.
“Now we can engage them a little more,” Myricks said. “Basically, we’ve been cleared to be a little more aggressive with our coaching. It is really close to normal coaching, along with talking to the kids about safety.
“We’re still trying to adhere to the social distancing and other guidelines as much as possible,” he added. “We try to keep kids away and out of each other’s faces. You don’t have to wear masks outside, but you do have to wear masks inside when we’re in the weight room.”
With the group size having been increased to 50, Myricks said they have one large group of the more veteran players, and a smaller group of the younger athletes.
“We only have 75 kids in the program, and during the summer, only about 60 kids come out,” Myricks said. “So we have one big group and one small group. One is out on the field practicing while the other is in the weight room.”
The GHSA is expected to set guidelines for teams to use when the season begins, depending on the status of the state in regards to COVID-19. Those guidelines could range from temperature checks for both players and fans, to requiring masks and social distancing in the stands, to the possibility of not allowing fans in the stands, to the ultimate possibility of cancelling or postponing fall sports altogether, similar to what occurred with high school sports last spring.
Currently Jackson will open its season on the road at Ola High School in Henry County on Aug. 21. The Red Devils’ home opener will be Sept. 4 against Lamar County. The schedule is:
2-AAA
♦ Aug. 21 at Ola (McDonough)
♦ Aug. 28 at Westover (Albany)
♦ Sept. 4 vs. Lamar County
♦ Sept. 11 Bye Week
♦ Sept. 18 vs. Crisp County
♦ Sept. 25 vs. Pike County
♦ Oct. 2 at Central (Macon)
♦ Oct. 9 at Americus-Sumter
♦ Oct. 23 vs. Peach County
♦ Oct. 30 vs. Mary Persons
♦ Nov. 6 at Upson-Lee (Thomaston)
