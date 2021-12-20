For the first time in two years, the Jackson High School Red Devils football team held an awards banquet. Last year’s banquet was unable to be held live because of the pandemic, and head coach Dary Myricks said he didn’t want to honor his players over the internet. So this year he and his coaching staff gave out not only the 2021 awards, but major awards from 2020 as well, with two 2020 graduates - Carson Biles and Dennis Foster, returning to accept awards.
Earlier in the week prior to the banquet, which was held on Dec. 19 at the Rufus Adams Auditorium, it was revealed that 14 Red Devils were named to the 2021 2-AAA All-Region teams.
Okemus “Junior Grier was named Athlete of the Year for 2-AAA.
Named to the 1st Team All-Region were Cameron Edwards - Wide Receiver, Clayton Hixon - Offensive Line, Felix Hixon - Defensive Line, Carlos Barlow - Defensive Back, Dawson Livingston - Linebacker, and Peyton Zimmerman - Kicker.
Named to the 2nd Team All-Region were Averie Bennett - Offensive Line, Arlando Jester - Defensive Line, Kemari Lamar - Defensive Line, Tyler McCord - Linebacker, Nakeyviean “Bam” Lyons - Linebacker, Chance Goddin - Wide Receiver, and Marco Barlow - Defensive Back.
Coach Myricks opened the banquet by stating that 2021 was as challenging a year as any he’s had with a really good football team.
“The team that is coming back next year, they are going to have to play three 5-A schools because nobody wants to play us,” Myricks said. “They look at our record and see we were 5-6, but every coach they’ve called have told them that we weren’t a 5-6 team. They said we were four plays away from being 8-2. We’ll talk about those four plays away with the guys that are coming back because we’ve got to fix that. Those are things that we did that cost us games and caused us to be a 5-6 team rather than an 8-2 team, but we have the kids that can do it and we have a decent reputation around the state, but we have to build on it.
“Right now we want to celebrate our seniors, who I love to death. This is a great senior class, the way they prepared, the way they worked. I appreciate what they gave me and my staff for four years. I appreciate their parents. They are a great group of kids who also have a great group of parents.”
The awards presentation began with players receiving their letters for both 2020 and 2021, and then receiving their bars.
Eight up-and-coming players were then named for the Rising Star Awards, and eight others were named for the Red Devil Awards for their efforts on the field.
Individual awards:
• Anterius Evans received the 2021 Offensive Most Improved Award from coach Greg Crawford.
• J.T. McKibben received the 2021 Offensive Most Improved Award from coaches Ira Shepherd and Kyle Kersey.
• Kamari Lamar received the 2020 Defensive Most Improved Award from coach Dan Foust.
• Arlando Jester received the 2021 Defensive Most Improved Award from coach Dan Foust.
• Jay Webb received the 2021 Defensive Most Improved Award from coach Mike Eakin.
• Tyler McCord received the 2020 Defensive Most Improved Award and 2021 Defensive Coaches Award from coach Mike Eakin.
• Kamari Lamar received the 2021 Defensive Coaches Award from coach Beau Garrett.
• Les Callen received the 2021 Offensive Coaches Award from coach Nick Ward.
• Luke Matthews received the 2021 Offensive Coaches Award from coach Nick Ward.
• Averie Bennett received the 2021 Offensive Coaches Award from coach Johnny Moore.
• Nakeyviean “Bam” Lyons received the Head Hunters Award from coach Devandre Ford.
• Carlos and Marco Barlow received the Hard Hat Awards from coaches Jeffery Myricks and Joe Stokowski.
• Clayton Hixon received the 2021 Offensive Lineman of the Year Award from coach Greg Crawford.
• Felix Hixon received the 2021 Defensive Lineman of the Year Award from coach Dary Myricks.
• Chance Goddin received the 2020 Special Teams Player of the Year Award from coach Jeffery Myricks.
• Peyton Zimmerman received the 2021 Special Teams Player of the Year Award from coach Jeffery Myricks.
• Cameron Edwards received the 2020 Offensive Coaches Award and the 2021 Offensive MVP Award from coach Nick Ward.
• Dennis Foster received the 2020 Offensive MVP Award from coach Nick Ward.
• Felix Hixon received the 2020 Defensive MVP Award from coach Dary Myricks.
• Dawson Livingston received the 2020 Overall MVP Award from coach Mike Eakin.
• Okemus “Junior” Grier received the 2020 Defensive Coaches Award and 2021 Overall MVP Award from coach Dary Myricks.
• Carson Biles received the 2020 Golden Helmet Award from coach Dary Myricks for "outstanding accomplishment in academic and athletic performance."
• Dawson Livingston received the 2021 Golden Helmet Award from coach Dary Myricks for "outstanding accomplishment in academic and athletic performance."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.