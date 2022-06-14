The Jackson Red Devils began nine days of football practice in June last week. Jackson is practicing three days a week for three weeks in the mornings before the heat of the days set in. While most of the practice is non-contact, they will be attending several camps at other schools where the teams will wear full pads.
Coach Dary Myricks said on the second day last week that practice is going really well.
“I’m really excited about how these kids come prepared to work,” Myricks said. “I think we’ve got almost 90 players, which is more than we’ve had since I’ve been here. They seem like a group of kids that love it and will stick around, so that bodes well for the future.”
While the numbers look good, getting them all out on the same day to practice has its challenges.
“We had 63 kids yesterday and probably around 58 today,” Myricks said. “We have a number of kids working in the school building, taking summer courses and some test prep stuff, some are on vacation, a couple are at wrestling camp, and some of the kids do other football camps, so we’re really deep body wise, but with a lot of inexperience.
“But that’s 90 kids in the community who are getting out of bed in the summer… and not playing video games. It’s cool that they are willing to come out here and do it. We really appreciate it.”
Last week the coaching staff took a select group of players down to Jones County for a camp, and this week they are taking another group of players to McEachern High School for a defensive camp with a multitude of other schools.
“It is a full team defensive camp, so we’ll have pads on and they’ll have pads on and we get a chance to get some work in against some really good programs,” said Myricks.
