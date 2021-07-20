Summer workouts are about over and the Jackson Red Devils are beginning to gear up for their 2021 football season. Jackson will host Monticello at Red Devil Hill on Aug. 13 for a scrimmage game beginning at 7 p.m.
“We’re finished up our summer workouts,” coach Dary Myricks said last week. “We had a two-day football camp we went to in Fayette County and the kids did really well. I’m really pleased with the way the kids responded and how we competed.
“Next week is the last week of summer workouts,” Myricks continued. “The last week of July is what we call acclimation week. That is us getting ready for the regular season, getting adjusted to the heat. We’ll come out here in helmets and shorts. August 2 is the first day of full pads (first day of class is Aug. 3), and then we’re ready to go.
The Red Devils will open their season with a pair of home games, taking on non-region AAAAA foe Ola on Aug. 20, and then hosting AAAA Westover on Aug. 27. Their last non-region game is Sept. 3 when they travel to Barnesville to take on AA Lamar County.
They open their 2-AAA region schedule with a bye and two homes. They have a bye the week of Sept. 10, then head to Crisp County on Sept. 17, and Pike County on Sept. 26.
Jackson hosts Central Macon on Oct. 1, then has Homecoming scheduled for Oct. 8 against Americus-Sumter. They’re back on the road to take on Peach County on Oct. 22 and Mary Persons on Oct. 29, and finish the regular season at home on Nov. 5 against Upson-Lee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.