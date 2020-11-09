After having to face two of the top-ranked teams in AAA in the state back-to-back (Crisp County and Peach County), the Jackson Red Devils could use a breather, but they won't get it. Coming to town Friday night is arch-rival Mary Persons with a chance for the final 2-AAA playoff spot on the line.
Peach, Crisp and Central Macon have locked down the top three spots in the region, but the fourth and final spot is up for grabs between Jackson, Mary Persons, and Upson-Lee. All three have identical region records of 2-3.
Mary Persons has the upper hand at the moment, having beaten Upson-Lee last week, 22-17. But coach Dary Myricks said a Red Devil win Friday night could put Jackson in the catbird seat with the final game of the season being Nov. 20 at Upson-Lee in Thomaston.
"This is a playoff game for us and a playoff game for Mary Persons," Myricks said. "If they win, they lock up the final seed. If we win, then you've got a potential three-way tie, depending on what happens with our final game versus Upson-Lee.
"This is a huge rivalry, whether it has a playoff picture or not," he added. "I think there will be a lot people in the stands. My phones are blowing up already from people wanting to know about how to get tickets. We're not selling tickets at the gate. You've got to buy tickets online ahead of time, and when we sell out, we sell out. I hope that people jump on the opportunity to buy tickets as soon as possible."
With Red Devil Hill having a capacity of 3,000 spectators, the Butts County School System will allow no more than 1/3 of that amount, about 1,000 fans, into home games. All student participants and coaches (band members, football players, and cheerleaders) will be given a code from their head coach or director that will allow that student to buy two tickets.
There will be no in-person ticket sales at Red Devil Hill. Fans wanting to attend the games must purchase their tickets online ahead of time through whollytickets.com. All tickets are be $10.50. All spectators will need to display the barcode that will be sent to their email for checking in purposes at the gate.
Peach Co. 44
Jackson 10
Jackson went into the game against Peach County last Friday night knowing they had a tough row to hoe. The Red Devils were short-handed after self-imposing a one game suspension on 10 players who came off the sidelines and were involved in a fight with Crisp County on Oct. 30.
But Myricks was pleased with the effort his players put into their game with Peach.
"The game didn't end the way we wanted to, but I'm proud of our kids for putting up a real good fight against a good football team," Myricks said. "We were down some players, but in the circumstances I thought the kids played really hard. It was physical, and I think we showed up to play. 17-10 at the half, we were okay with that. We had some turnovers that ended some drives in the second half, but I thought we played pretty good."
One player the Red Devils were happy to have back in the game was senior Alex Patrick, who injured his ankle against Central Macon on Oct. 16 and had missed the last three games. Myricks used Patrick sparingly to see how both his ankle and conditioning were.
Freshman quarterback Luke Mathews, who took over after senior Carson Biles had a season-ending injury in the game against Central Macon, had his best night passing since coming in off the bench. Mathews was 9-12-0 for 105 yards and one touchdown, and Myricks sees a bright future ahead for his young QB.
"I think in the passing game, Luke is becoming more comfortable with the offense," Myricks said. "He's a great kid to have overall. The better we get at protection and the more time we give him - which has been a real problem for us this year - I think the more we're going to see out of him and the better he is going to become over time."
Dennis Foster led the receivers with five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown. Defensively he also had a touchdown-saving interception in the endzone.
Peach took the opening kickoff and drove down the field on 12 plays, but the defense stiffened and the Trojans had to settle for a 29-yard field goal and 3-0 lead.
Jackson started their own 17-play drive after the kick, and got down to the half-yard line before two motion penalties and a sack backed them up 20 yards. Zimmerman came on and tied the game with a 35-yard field goal, 3-3, with 1:22 left in the first quarter.
Moving down the field and into the second quarter, the Trojans went 80 yards on 10 plays and scored the first touchdown of the game on a seven-yard run by Drew Bailey. With the PAT, Peach led 10-3.
A sack and fumble by Jackson gave Peach the ball back at the Red Devil 43. Three plays later, QB Christian Martin connected with Dylan Rumph on a 39-yard strike for a score. With the kick, Peach led 17-3.
The Trojans almost scored again after Jackson punted away, but on the fourth play of their drive, Martin's deflected pass was intercepted by Foster in the endzone and returned to the Jackson 18.
From there the Red Devils marched down the field on six plays. With 30 seconds left in the first half, Foster made a diving catch on a Mathews pass into the endzone for the score. With Zimmerman's kick, Jackson went into the half down by 7, 17-10.
But that would be as close as they got. In the second half, Peach used good field position thanks to two fumbles and two good kick returns to score five times and put the game away, 44-10.
