Cameron Edwards, the Jackson Red Devils’ standout wide receiver, signed a scholarship on National Signing Day, Feb. 2, to play football next season at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton. The Wolves play in the Gulf South Conference and made it into the second round of the playoffs last season, finishing with a 9-3 record.
In his senior season for the Red Devils, Edwards caught 50 passes for 962 yards and five touchdowns. In his career, he had a total of 1,483 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Edwards was named First Team All-Region in 2-AAA this season and was an Honorable Mention All-State Selection by Recruit Georgia.
Edwards was joined in the JHS gym by family and classmates for the signing ceremony. Jackson High School Principal Will Rustin said Edwards was a leader on the field and off.
“Cam’s been an instrumental leader in our building, not just on the field but in our hallways, too,” said Rustin. “I want to thank him and his family for all they’ve done for us and for the leadership he’s provided for us. We expect his brother (Camari Edwards) to do the same for us for the next four years.”
Red Devils Head Coach Dary Myricks said Edwards and his senior classmates are “high class” guys.
“When I talked to the coaches at West Georgia, one of the first things I told them was that some kids possess every positive you want as a natural leader, and he’s one of those kids,” said Myricks. “I have a senior class full of those kids.
“In a day and age when recruiting is really tough with all the things going on around us, it is tough for high school kids to get scholarships these days. So it’s exciting when you get an athlete out of high school who gets a chance to go to a really good program.
This kid is fantastic in a lot of ways,” Myricks continued. “He’s gifted, he works his tail off, he’s ‘Yes Sir’ and ‘No Sir,’ he does what he’s supposed to do, and he really cares about his mom’s opinion about what he does and how he walks and how he talks, which is meaningful. I always tell kids that if what your parents think of you doesn’t mean as much as what your peers think of you, then you have a problem. Because what your parents think of you guides you and you probably have a chance to be a pretty good young man.
“So we know that West Georgia is getting a fantastic football player, but more than that, they are getting a fantastic young man.”
Charlatte Smith, Edwards’ mother, said this was a wonderful day for her and her son.
“I’m proud of all the work he’s done,” she said. “He’s a hard-working student. He gets A’s in the classroom. I can’t wish for anything more for a great kid. He’s a great student-athlete. “
Edwards said he decided on West Georgia because they have a good program and they felt like family.
“I feel great,” he said. “I’m ready for new beginnings. I’m ready for my next opportunity, my next chapter in life.”
Asked what advice he would give his brother and younger teammates and friends, Edwards said, “Work hard. As I learned, if I had a time machine and I had something to change, it would be to go back to my freshman year and work hard from day one.”
