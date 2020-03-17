If this is the way that the baseball season ends, the Red Devils will able to say that they concluded it on about as positive a note as possible.
They bounced back from a four-game losing streak by winning three in a row — the most dramatic of which was a 6-5 victory in extra innings against Hampton. There was no drama about the other two victories, which took a combined total of seven innings, against Kendrick. They opened their Region 4-AAA schedule with a 15-0 and 19-1 sweep of the Cherokees.
"Anytime you can go out and get a lead early and get guys down and finish them off, it's good," coach Ryan Duffey said. "With all the weather we've had, we haven't been able to play a lot, but it's nice to go 2-0 in region games."
With the wins over Kendrick, the Red Devils improved to 7-5 overall. Ben Gervasio threw four scoreless innings in the 15-0 win, allowing only two hits. Bret Carter went three innings in the 19-1 victory.
Dakota Copeland led off the 5-5 bottom of the ninth against Hampton with a triple, forcing the Hornets to walk the bases loaded in the hopes of setting up a force play at every base. Curtis Dickerson foiled that strategy with a perfect squeeze and the Red Devils hopped off the field with the victory.
"He executed it just like we drew it up," Duffey said. "It was huge for the team. We needed a come-from-behind win and we got it. And then, just as we started getting momentum, boom this happens."
This, of course, is the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the nation, shutting down Butts County Schools from March 16-31. Jackson athletics is following the recommendations of the Georgia High School Association, which is following Gov. Brian Kemp's recommendation.
“We will definitely suspend for the next two weeks, as the Governor recommended,” GHSA executive director Robin Hines said in a statement. “By close of business on Friday, March 27, we will issue an update... We hate to have to make this call, but we must do what is in the best interest of our student-athletes and fans.”
Duffey said his team will handle the situation the best way it can.
"At their ages, it doesn't always make a lot of sense and I hate it for them," the coach said. "We've faced adversity all year long with the weather. This is just another hurdle in our way."
