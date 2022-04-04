The Jackson High School baseball team honored its seniors on March 30 before the Red Devils took on the Chargers of Central Macon.
Four seniors were honored, players Curtis Dickerson, Kayin Head, and Jackson Smith, and manager Krupa Patel.
The Red Devils gave their seniors a game to remember, defeating Central 16-4, with Smith starting the game on the mound and collecting the win after Jackson scored 8 of its 16 runs in the bottom of the first inning, and all three senior players collecting hits and runs.
The Red Devils host Upson-Lee on Tuesday and travel to Thomaston to take on the Knights again on Friday. Next Tuesday, Apr. 12 they host Pike County, then travel to Zebulon to take on the Pirates again on Friday, Apr. 15.
Jackson is 1-7 in region play and 4-15 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.