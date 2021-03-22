The Jackson Red Devils boys tennis team is 5-1 overall and 2-1 in region play going into this week's matches against Upson-Lee in Thomaston on Mar. 23 and Crisp County at home on Mar. 25. The Lady Devils are 4-3 overall and 1-2 in region play, having played one more non-region match than the boys.
Red Devils
After beating Griffin in their first match of the season on Feb. 25, the Red Devils defeated St. George Episcopal School on Mar. 1 and Rock Springs Christian Academy on Mar. 3.
The Red Devils were scheduled to host Pike County in their first region match on Mar. 4, but a bus scheduling snafu left the Pirates without a way to get to the match, so it will be re-scheduled.
That made their Mar. 9 match against Central in Macon their first region contest. The Red Devils won 4-1, getting wins out of Cameron Melvin at No. 2 singles, Michael Edmonds at No. 3 singles, and forfeits for Blake McGaha and Chapman Jordan at No. 1 doubles, and Alex McCary and Connor King at No. 2 doubles.
On Mar. 11 they traveled to Americus to take on Americus-Sumter, and lost the match, 4-1. McCary and King had the only win for Jackson.
On Mar. 18, the Red Devils hosted Mary Persons and got back on the winning track, beating the Bulldogs 3-2 with wins by Melvin, No. 3 singles Eric Lenning, and McGaha and Jordan.
Lady Devils
The Lady Devils lost to Strong Rock Christian Academy on Feb. 23 (the boys didn't play), but beat Griffin on Feb. 25, St. George on Mar. 1, and Rock Springs on Mar. 3
After the Pike match on Mar. 4 was re-scheduled, the Lady Devils beat the Lady Chargers of Central on Mar. 9 by the score of 4-1. Collecting wins were No. 2 singles Erin Thompson and No. 2 doubles Ansley Lenning and Emily Watts. No. 3 singles Faith Hindman and No. 2 doubles Olivia Dial and Brighton Jones won by forfeit.
Against Americus-Sumter on the road Mar. 11, the Lady Devils fell, 4-1. No. 1 singles Maggie Shields got the only victory.
The Lady Devils were shutout against Mary Person on Mar. 18.
