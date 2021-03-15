The Jackson Red Devils improved to 6-3 overall on the season and remain unbeaten in 2-AAA after knocking off non-region foe Crawford County, 9-1, on Mar. 9, and region rival Crisp County in a close match, 3-2, on Mar. 12. Jackson is now 4-0 in the region.
Red Devils 9
Eagles 1
Jackson faced off against Crawford in Roberta and Coach Michael Smith said they played a great game.
"It was nice to have such a successful result with many different players contributing in some different ways,' he said. "It's been a while since we've had all the pieces together and it was nice to be able to put in a good performance."
Red Devils 3
Cougars 2
Jackson had its hands full in Cordele against Crisp County and Smith gave the Cougars credit for playing a great game.
"I was happy to get the result in a tough environment," Smith said. "We learned a lot about ourself and what we need to do to improve against the quality opponent, but overall we're happy to get the result and go to four wins in the region.
"Barring anything unforeseen, that should be enough to secure a playoff berth in a tough region," he added. "We have some extremely tough contests to get to spring break but I'm excited to see how we compete."
Jackson traveled to ACE (Academy for Classical Education) in Macon Tuesday for a non-region game. They host region rival Peach County Friday night at 8 p.m.
