The bend but don’t break philosophy of Jackson Coach Dary Myricks will be tested this year, following the loss of some key defenders and coaches. But he’s optimistic that his new coaches and younger players will fill the gaps.
“Defense is probably the area where we’re having to deal with the most change in talking about coaches,” Myricks said. “We lost Coach Chris Henderson. He’s now the defensive coordinator at Spalding. We hate to lose him, but I always want our coaches to get an opportunity to advance in their careers, and I’m excited for him. We’re definitely going to miss him and what he brought to the table and his football knowledge and his relationship with our kids.
“A huge loss was Bill Glass,” Myricks added. “Coach Glass actually coached me when I was in high school. He coached me in baseball. He’s been here 25-26 years. He’s just been such a staple in what we do and what I do as a head coach every day. That is probably the biggest adjustment I have, adjusting to his absence. He didn’t leave the system. He’s now the assistant principal and athletic director at Henderson Middle School. He’s just not coaching anymore.
“We replaced those guys with Coach Porter, who is from Kansas City, Mo. He came a long way to coach football for us. He played at Southeast Missouri. He’s a really knowledgeable and exciting young coach for us.
“We also have Coach Fuller, who is right out of college at South Carolina State. This is his first job out of college. He’s a young man I think will have a bright future in coaching and going to do a great job for us.
“We also hired Coach Dan Fouts. He’s coaching the defensive line. His wife was with us in the system last year, but he was coaching up at Eagle’s Landing. Now Coach Fouts is with us and will help me with the defensive line.”
Myricks said the new coaches are needed with a lot of turnover on defense.
“We lost some really good players — Tyler Scott and Antavious Fish, Bo Mosteller, Trayvon Jones, who is now at Ft. Valley State, and of course, Athony Henderson, who was All-State for us last year,” said Myricks.
“We’re young in some spots on defense, but we have some talented kids coming back. We have Felix Hixson, who was first team All-State at defensive tackle as a junior.
“We also have Trayvon Starr, who plays defensive end. He’s a returning kid who played a lot of snaps for us, and he is a really good football player.
“We have Dalton Livingston, who is going to be helping us out at mike linebacker, and Tyler McCord at wheel linebacker. Jaylon Roberts is one of the most experienced guys on defense and does a lot for us at bandit linebacker. He played a lot of snaps last year.
“We also have Alexander “Bam” Zelaya, who is really a ball of energy. He flies around and gets to the ball. Jamari Johnson is back for us, and also Tyler Awtry is back.”
The secondary also lost a couple of good cornerbacks.
“Henderson had 10 interceptions last year and led the state in interceptions,” Myricks said. “He had nine in the regular season and got his tenth in the state all-star game. It’s hard to replace a kid with that kind of talent. We also lost Jhalan Jones, who had four interceptions. So we lost two guys who had a lot of success getting the ball back for us.
“It is tough trying to replace those two corners, but we have some young guys. Okemus Grier, who also plays slot receiver, is going to play corner. We have some young guys who will be working in the other corner.
“We have Gavin Glass back, who played safety for us last year. He’s coming back for his senior season, so he’s a staple on our defense as well.’
The rest of the defense will be filled out with young players. While that concerns Myricks, he knows the playing time they get this year will be beneficial in the future.
“Up and down our team roster, we’re really young. Usually when you have a team this young with sophomores, you’re really worried. But I’m not super worried. I know that with sophomores things can go bad, but I know that if we can get these kids the right reps, they can also be good for us for a while down the road, because we’re going to have these kids for a long time.”
Despite new coaches and young players, Myricks said they will run the same defense wti just some subtle changes.
“Our idea is of trying to play bend but don’t break defense, apply the pressure when needed,” he said. “We have a new coach in the back end, so we needed to make some changes based on coaches and ideas on who we cover and when we cover, based on the ability of the kids. Those are the only changes in the overall scheme. We still have the same mentality. We want to be really great against the run, and not give up anything big on the pass.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.