Jackson High School’s players of yesteryear gathered at Wallace Field Saturday afternoon for the annual Alumni Game to raise funds for the Red Devils baseball team. More than 21 former players turned out for the fun afternoon, with 18 of them splitting into two teams. They didn’t have to worry about pitching or catching, that was handled by a Jackson baseball coach and two Red Devil catchers.
Renee Moore was honored before the alumni game. Renee has been a vital part of Red Devil baseball for more than 10 years. Even after her son Andrew graduated in 2018, she continued to donate her time for the betterment of Jackson baseball. Jackson baseball coach Ryan Duffey said the program would not be where it is today without her. Her husband, Scott Moore, threw out the first pitch.
Taking part in the Alumni Game were Carlos Duffey, Kenny Sims, Carlos Hardy, Jake Waits, Josh Dover, Joey White, Wesley Johnston, AJ Madonna, Conner LaChapelle, Russ Crumbley, Alex Brooks, Colby Hoek, Wesley Raney, Merrell Mayfield, Conner Dickerson, William Walker, T. Carmichael, Dakota Copland, Bill Nelson, Charlie Biles, and Ryan Duffey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.