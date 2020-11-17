The city of Jackson received its comprehensive 2019 financial audit after several weeks delay caused by COVID19 restrictions forcing a virtual audit process. For the sixth consecutive year, the accounting firm of McNair, McLemore, & Middlebrooks, issued an unqualified opinion – the highest assurance a city can receive from an independent, certified public accounting firm.
“At the end of FY2019, the city is able to report positive balances in all categories, both the government as a whole as well as for its separate governmental and business-type activities,” the audit report states.
The report summarized some of the city’s most impressive fiscal accomplishments:
• The city’s largest assets consist of cash and certificated of deposit with a combined total approximating $20.3 million.
• The city’s total net position (assets less liabilities) approximated $30.5 million.
• On a city-wide basis, total revenues exceeded total expenses by $1.2 million.
• Total revenues in the General Fund exceeded budgeted amounts by $255,091.
• The city’s pension plan continues to be well funded at a ratio of 85.74%.
The audit report contained no management comments or recommendations for changes.
While presenting the report, the auditors praised the city’s success in holding expenses within budgeted ranges and projected revenues. The auditors lauded the city’s good management of funds while maintaining no debt, assessing no property taxes, and assuring appropriate levels of funding for major infrastructure programs like the city’s water, sewer, electric, roads/streets.
“The city of Jackson continues to be in good financial condition,” stated Mayor Kay Pippin. “We budget our revenues low and make our expenses realistic and justified; and our employees, supported by the city council, work hard every day to assure strong management of the city’s resources while maintaining a civic infrastructure that enables the daily lives of our citizens, businesses and visitors.
“Citizens expect accurate financial accounting from government,” continued Pippin. “The city of Jackson’s commitment to full financial accountability continues to be evident."
