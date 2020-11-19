Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin and city councilman Don Cook happily accepted a 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) check for $750,000 last week from Georgia Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn. Jackson was one of several cities that received their checks during a ceremony at The Carmichael House Event Hall.
Earlier this year, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that 58 Georgia communities, including Jackson, would receive a total of $40.7 million in federal community development assistance. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) allocated the funding to Georgia’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, which is administered by the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA).
This the third grant Jackson has received from DCA since 2016.
The first CDBG grant for $500,000 was received in 2016 and was used to replace old clay sewer pipes in the Freeman Circle neighborhood with nearly 4,000 fee of new PVC sewer lines, and also included removing crushed sewer pipes on top of which five home had been constructed. The work corrected problems with the depths and angles of the lines that led to backups and spills.
The second CDBG grant was received in 2018 and totaled $750,000. It was used to begin the first phase of improving water and sewer infrastructure in the Pepperton Village neighborhood.
This third grant, also for $750,000, will complete the water and sewer infrastructure work in Pepperton, and will also be used to repave the streets in the neighborhood after it was determined that the final phase of the water and sewer work would come in under budget.
