The city of Jackson has been awarded a 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the amount of $750,000 from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA). This is the third grant the city has received from DCA since 2016.
“The city council and I could not be happier that our city has been awarded another CDBG. This makes five grants received by the city over the last five years,” said Mayor Kay Pippin. “Thanks to grant funds totaling over $2.3 million, and our ability to add some local funds, we have installed over three miles of new sewer and/or water lines, installed a major new water main down Alabama Blvd to serve the industrial area, and we are finalizing construction of a hiking/mountain biking trail."
“The CDBG program is a good example of local, state and federal governments working together to improve citizens’ quality of life,” continued Pippin. “Receiving three CDBGs in five years is a testament to how well the city of Jackson has managed these funds and how hard our staff has worked to bring these grants home!”
The first CDBG grant for $500,000 was received in 2016 and was used to replace old clay sewer pipes in the Freeman Circle neighborhood with nearly 4,000 fee of new PVC sewer lines, and also included removing crushed sewer pipes on top of which five home had been constructed. The work corrected problems with the depths and angles of the lines that led to backups and spills.
The second CDBG grant was received in 2018 and totaled $750,000. It was used to begin the first phase of improving water and sewer infrastructure in the Pepperton Village neighborhood.
This third grant, also for $750,000, will complete the water and sewer infrastructure work in Pepperton, and will also be used to repave the streets in the neighborhood after it was determined that the final phase of the water and sewer work would come in under budget.
The CDBG program provides an essential resource to Georgia's smaller, more rural communities in their efforts to support projects that will create jobs and assist low and moderate income citizens. As communities are making difficult choices, the CDBG awards represent an important investment in local health, safety, and economic development.
“Year after year, local governments across Georgia collaborate with citizens to address their needs regarding the places they call home,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “This year’s CDBG awards reflect how a unified and solutions-based approach can help communities thrive and build towards a sustainable future.”
The CDBG program is highly competitive with a total of 58 CDBG grants - totaling over $40.7 million - awarded to communities across the state this year.
