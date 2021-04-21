During their Apr. 20 meeting, the Jackson City Council approved guidelines for the re-opening of City Hall and other city buildings to the public.
Jackson initially closed its buildings to the public in March of last year at the start of the pandemic. The city reopened its doors several months later, but closed them again in August after four employees contracted Covid-19. They have remained shut since then, with the public conducting business through the City Hall drive-thru.
Effective Monday, May 3, the following rules will govern the opening of City Hall:
• Utility customers will continue to use the drive-thru, or pay on-line, to pay utility bills until further notice;
• All other services will be handled in the inside lobby of City Hall (establishing or terminating utility services, business licenses, permitting, municipal court payments, and all other needs).
• Everyone entering City Hall will be requested to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing, and no more than 4 visitors at a time will be allowed in the lobby.
• Please note that every department of the city will be open to the public by May 3rd with similar protocol requirements in place.
"We greatly appreciate everyone’s cooperation throughout the pandemic, and while great progress is being made to rid our community of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have not yet reached victory day," said Mayor Kay Pippin. "By cautiously re-opening city offices and facilities, we are continuing to protect our customers, citizens and city employees. Thank you for your continued cooperation."
