The city of Jackson is once again on a list of Georgia's safest cities.
The security product review site Security Baron last week released a list of the top 50 safest cities in the Peach State based on FBI crime statistics from 2017 and 2018.
The site ranked Jackson No. 37, between the cities of Rincon, which ranked 36, and Norcross, which ranked 38.
Johns Creek topped the list at No. 1. Hampton in nearby Henry County was sixth and McDonough was 30th.
"Theft or violence can occur ‘in the nick of crime’ and no one is immune," Security Baron's Joe Auer said in a statement. "Although it is difficult to predict when crime will occur, it is vital to ensure the area you are visiting or moving to is secure and not infamous for any sort of criminal behaviour. You can use safety scores and rankings to check."
In a 2018 ranking by the security analysis firm SafeWise, Jackson ranked 23rd safest in Georgia, up from the 2017 ranking of 24th.
“Continuing to rank among the top safest cities in Georgia is not accidental. The city of Jackson Police Department, headed by Chief James Morgan, is composed of incredibly dedicated law enforcement officers who keep all of us safe 24/7," Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin said. "The men and women of our police department continue to make Jackson a safe place to live, work, worship and play, and we could not be more appreciative nor proud of them. And we appreciate the support given our city’s law enforcement by Sheriff Gary Long and the Butts County Sheriff’s Office. Cities are only as safe as the quality of their law enforcement and active communication among its residents. If you see something, say something. Residents and officers working together help us stay ahead of the curve. Crime prevention is a two-way street.”