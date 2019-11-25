The city of Jackson's proposed budget for 2020 — at $11.9 million — is roughly $20,000 higher than the city's amended budget for the current year.
City Council members last December approved a $10.8 million budget for the current year, but according to Director of Finance and Administration Cindy J. Murray, voted to increase the budget by just under $1 million with a mid-year adjustment.
During a meeting Nov. 19, City Council members moved to proceed with a proposed $11.9 million budget for 2020.
A public hearing on the plan was expected to be called during the Dec. 3 City Council meeting. Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin said a final vote would likely be taken during the Dec. 17 meeting.
Pippin noted that while the spending plan for 2020 is just $20,000 over the current year, the planned budget includes 2% across-the-board raises for employees, as well as the purchase of several new vehicles.
"It is a challenge for a city that has not had a property tax in 45 years to manage on a $11.9 million budget," Pippin said.
Without a property tax, Jackson's government is funded largely through enterprise activities — like electric and water sales — and sales tax collections.
In other business Nov. 19, the City Council also:
• Approved a final plat for Phase IV of Camellia Gardens. Developer Prospera LLC plans to build the final 20 units at the development on Camellia Court, which was first approved for a total of 56 townhomes in 2003 but was not completely built out.
• Approved a new hire at the Jackson Police Department.
• Adopted proclamations in honor of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.
• Received monthly revenue and expense reports.
• Received monthly departmental activity reports.
The next meeting of the City Council is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 3.