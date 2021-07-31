The Jackson Progress-Argus brought home eight awards from the Georgia Press Association’s 2021 Better Newspaper Contest. The winners were announced at the GPA convention at Jekyll Island on July 30.
The contest is based on newspapers printed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, and divided into divisions based on newspaper circulation.
Jackson Progress-Argus
Division E Weekly
• 1st Place - Page One - Judging is on appearance, quality and news worthiness of the entire paper.
• 2nd Place - Otis A. Brumby Trophy for Serious Columns - Cheryl Hilderbrand.
• 2nd Place - News Photo - Larry Stanford - A photo of the Juneteenth 2020 march.
• 2nd Place - Photo Portfolio - Larry Stanford - A collection of 15 photographs taken during the year. (All weekly divisions combined.)
• 3rd Place - W. Trox Bankston Trophy for Local News Coverage
• 3rd Place - Feature Writing - Larry Stanford
• 3rd Place - Sports Photo - Larry Stanford - A photo of a collision at home plate during the Lady Devils’ softball season.
• 3rd Place - Sports Coverage - Larry Stanford
The seven newspapers that make up Southern Community Newspapers, Inc, won a total of 36 awards in the GPA contest:
Gwinnett Daily Post
Division A Daily
• 1st Place - General Excellence
• 1st Place - Hal M. Stanley Trophy for Layout and Design
• 1st Place - Education Writing - Curt Yeomans
• 1st Place - Sports Photo - Will Hammock
• 1st Place - Sports Coverage - Will Hammock
• 2nd Place - W.G. Sutlive Trophy for Community Service
• 2nd Place - W. Trox Bankston Trophy for Local News Coverage
• 2nd Place - Best Newspaper Website
• 2nd Place - Page One
• 2nd Place - Lifestyle Coverage
• 2nd Place - Headline Writing - Kristen Hansen
• 3rd Place - Best Photo Gallery - Curt Yeomans (All daily divisions combined.)
• 3rd Place - Business Writing - Curt Yeomans
• 3rd Place - Breaking News Writing - Chamian Cruz
• 3rd Place - Feature Writing - Curt Yeomans
• 3rd Place - Education Writing - Taylor Denman
Albany Herald
Division B Daily
• 2nd Place - Otis A. Brumby Trophy for Serious Columns - Carlton Fletcher
• 2nd Place - Best Photo Gallery - Reginald Christian (All daily divisions combined.)
Henry Herald
Division D Weekly
• 1st Place - Page One
Newton Citizen
Division D Weekly
• 2nd Place - Lifestyle Coverage
• 3rd Place - Page One
Rockdale Citizen
Division D Weekly
• 1st Place - Religion Writing - Beth Sexton
• 2nd Place - Page One
• 2nd Place - Best Photo Gallery - Sue Ann Kuhn-Smith (All weekly divisions combined.)
• 3rd Place - Business Writing - Alice Queen
• 3rd Place - Lifestyle Coverage
Clayton News
Division E Weekly
• 1st Place - Hal M. Stanley Trophy for Layout and Design
• 2nd Place - W. Trox Bankston Trophy for Local News Coverage
