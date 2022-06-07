The Jackson Progress-Argus brought home six awards, including two 1st Place awards, from the Georgia Press Association’s 2022 Better Newspaper Contest. The seven newspapers that make up Southern Community Newspapers Inc., won a total of 31 awards in the GPA contest, including nine 1st Place awards.
Judging was done by members of the Louisiana Press Association. The winners were announced at the GPA convention at Jekyll Island on June 3.
The contest is based on newspapers printed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021, and divided into divisions based on newspaper circulation.
Jackson Progress-Argus
Weekly Division (All weekly divisions combined)
♦ 1st Place — Best Website Photograph — Larry Stanford. The photo was of five hot air balloons that lit up the night sky and reflected off the pond at Rivers Ranch during the Butts Aglow event on Aug. 7, 2021.
The judge’s comment: “Great photo. Loved the reflection and excellent detail in the photo.”
♦ 2nd Place — Photo Portfolio — Larry Stanford — A collection of 15 photographs taken during the year.
Division E Weekly — 19 newspapers participating
♦ 1st Place — Sports Section or Page — Larry Stanford.
♦ 2nd Place — Spot News Photograph — Larry Stanford
♦ 2nd Place — Sports Photograph — Larry Stanford
♦ 3rd Place — Feature Photograph — Larry Stanford
Gwinnett Daily Post
Daily Division (All daily divisions combined)
♦ 3rd Place — Best Newspaper Website
Division A Daily — 8 newspapers participating
♦ 1st Place — Page One
♦ 1st Place — Local News Coverage
♦ 1st Place — Education Writing — Curt Yeomans
♦ 1st Place — News Photograph — Curt Yeomans
♦ 2nd Place — News Photograph — Curt Yeomans
♦ 2nd Place — Headline Writing — Kristen Hansen
♦ 2nd Place — Sports Feature Photograph — Dale Zanine
♦ 3rd Place — Layout and Design
♦ 3rd Place — Headline Writing — Staff
♦ 3rd Place — Sports Coverage — Will Hammock
♦ 3rd Place — Sports Feature — Will Hammock
Albany Herald
Division B Daily — 12 newspapers participating
♦ 1st Place — Business Writing — Alan Mauldin
♦ 2nd Place — Local News Coverage — Carlton Fletcher and staff
♦ 2nd Place — Editorial Page — Carlton Fletcher
♦ 2nd Place — Sports Section — Staff
♦ 3rd Place — Feature Photograph — Tara Fletcher
♦ 3rd Place — Page One — Staff
♦ 3rd Place — Lifestyle Coverage — Staff
Clayton News
Weekly Division (All weekly divisions combined)
♦ 2nd Place — Best Newspaper Website
Henry Herald
Division E Weekly
♦ 1st Place — Sports Feature Story — Chris Starrs
♦ 2nd Place — Breaking News Writing — Heather Middleton
Rockdale Citizen
Weekly Division (All weekly divisions combined)
♦ 3rd Place — Best Newspaper Website
Division E Weekly
♦ 1st Place — Religion Writing — Beth Sexton (Also won 1st Place last year)
♦ 2nd Place — Sports Section or Page — Will Hammock
