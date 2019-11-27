While Michael Davis is leaving the Jackson Progress-Argus for another career opportunity, Southern Community Newspapers is making sure the Progress-Argus remains in good hands.
Veteran journalist Larry Stanford will be stepping in to handle the editorial side of the paper.
If his name sounds familiar to long-time readers, it is because Stanford was the editor of the Progress-Argus from 1993 to 1999, and has kept several connections to Jackson since then as a member of Jackson Presbyterian Church, and with his son and family living in Jackson.
“I’m excited to be back in Jackson,” he said. “I loved the time I was here and have always considered Jackson as one of my hometowns. Michael has done a great job of telling Butts County’s story, and I plan to continue that tradition of providing Butts County with the news our readers want and need.”
Stanford will be in Jackson 2-3 days a week, and will be keeping an eye on Butts County from his other job as senior reporter for the Progress-Argus’ sister newspapers in Conyers and Covington.
Another familiar face joining the JPA’s regular staff is long-time educator and columnist Cheryl Hilderbrand. She will be in the office every day to handle walk-ins and calls.
And Sandra Thomas will remain with the Progress-Argus as its advertising executive