The Jackson Progress-Argus has launched a new mobile application, providing another way to consume the quality content you have come to expect from the Progress-Argus.
The mobile app, available in Apple and Google Play stores, can be downloaded on your iOS and Android devices.
The Jackson Progress-Argus app provides local news, sports, photo galleries, obituaries, the e-edition, legal notices and more with a swipe of your finger.
For readers who want to stay connected while on the go, the mobile app also provides push notifications to your phone when breaking news occurs in Jackson and Butts County.
Just like content on MyJPA.com, subscribers to the Jackson Progress-Argus print edition enjoy unlimited access to the Jackson Progress-Argus e-edition. To activate your free digital subscription, go to https://bit.ly/MYJPA-Activate.
If you are outside the Progress-Argus’ delivery area or prefer to access the content online, digital only subscriptions to the e-edition are available at https://bit.ly/MYJPA-Digital.
For more information, go to https://myjpa.com/mobile.
