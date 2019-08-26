The Jackson Progress-Argus will be altering its business hours temporarily around the upcoming Labor Day holiday.
The office, at 129 S. Mulberry St., Jackson, will be open Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will be closed Thursday and Friday, Aug. 29 and 30.
The office will also be closed Monday, Sept. 2, for the Labor Day holiday, as well as Tuesday, Sept. 3.
We will reopen for normal business at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
But while the office will be closed, functions including Classifieds, Legals and Subscriber Services will continue uninterrupted as normal.
To reach Classifieds, visit www.myjpa.com or call 770-236-9988.
To place a legal notice, email legals@myjpa.com or call 770-963-9205 ext. 1155.
To place an obituary, call 770-963-9205 ext. 1155.
To place a retail ad, call Sandra Thomas at 770-775-3107 ext. 104.
To report problems with delivery, call Subscriber Services at 770-339-5845.
To report a news item, email editor Michael Davis at mdavis@myjpa.com.
Have a safe and happy Labor Day holiday.
— The editor