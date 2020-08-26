The staff of Southern Community Newspapers’ publications in Butts, Clayton, Henry, Newton and Rockdale counties continue to prove their journalistic excellence by winning 16 awards in the Georgia Press Association’s 2020 Better Newspaper Contest.
Southern Community Newspapers is anchored by its flagship Gwinnett Daily Post in Lawrenceville. Its other newspapers include The Albany Herald, the Rockdale Citizen in Conyers, the Newton Citizen in Covington, the Clayton News Daily in Jonesboro, the Henry Daily Herald in McDonough, and the Jackson Progress-Argus.
This year’s contest was judged by the Tennessee Press Association, with a total of 550 awards in 46 categories being handed out to 39 newspapers in Georgia. The contest is based on entries from member newspapers that were published in 2019.
Newspapers are placed in one of six divisions based on whether they are a daily or weekly newspaper, and their circulation. The Henry Daily Herald, Newton Citizen, and Rockdale Citizen are all in Division E, and the Clayton News-Daily and Jackson Progress-Argus are in Division F.
Following are the awards for each paper, and judges’ comments, if any:
Henry Herald
Division E
♦ 1st Place — Layout and Design. Judge’s comment: “It’s a delight to see work from a designer who is cognizant that text is a design element and uses it so effectively. The Hawk Walk photo essay drew me in and allowed me to share in the alumni’s feelings on their final trip through their alma mater. Use of white space gives another layer of dimension through and serves as a means of not overwhelming the reader.”
♦ 1st Place — Web Photo — Joe Adgie. Photo of a race car crashing at Road Atlanta. Judge’s comment: “A powerful, dramatic image.”
Newton Citizen
Division E
♦ 1st Place — Photo Gallery — Larry Stanford. Photos of the Stars and Stripes Fest in Covington. (This is the second year in a row Larry Stanford has won best photo gallery for the Stars and Stripes Fest.) Judge’s comment: “Wonderful variety of photos. The fireworks are stunning.”
♦ 2nd Place — Headline Writing
Rockdale Citizen
Division E
1♦ st Place — Feature Writing — Beth Slaughter Sexton. Judge’s comment: “This was a varied selection of stories that were all well-written. In a crowded field with hundreds of features, this entry clearly stood out. Great storytelling. Above all, the articles were a pleasure to read. First place.”
♦ 1st Place — Feature Photo — Larry Stanford. Photo of fireworks at Stars and Stripes Fest in Covington. Judge’s comment: “Beautiful Shot. Fireworks can be tricky; this one is perfect.”
♦ 1st Place — Sports Photo — Sydney Chacon. Heritage touchdown. Judge’s comment: “Great picture! The contrast and lighting were excellent! Very good shot!”
♦ 2nd Place — Photo Gallery — Colin Hubbard
♦ 3rd Place — Sports Feature Photo -Sydney Chacon. Heritage touchdown celebration. Judge’s comment: “Amazing photo considering all of the variables; night time, color, faces and expression. One quality aspect of the photo is that you can get the entire context of the scene from just looking at the art.”
♦ 3rd Place — Spot News Photo — Larry Stanford. Runners in the mud at the Rugged Maniac competition. Judge’s comment: “The photographer was at the right place at the right time to witness the end of a muddy, gooey race fraught with perils and the triumph of the first-place f♦ inisher.”
Clayton News
Division F
♦ 2nd Place — Enterprise Story — Heather Middleton
♦ 2nd Place — Photo Portfolio — Robin Kemp. Judge’s comment: “More like portraiture that news photos. The expressions of the subjects don’t show any “gotcha” moments, which can happen when the camera comes out. Nicely done.”
♦ 3rd Place — Headline Writing. Judge’s comment: “Imaginative heads, all ‘feeding’ readers’ desire to see what they’re about. Good job!”
♦ 3rd Place — Breaking News Writing — Robin Kemp
♦ 3rd Place — Photo Gallery — Heather Middleton
Jackson Progress-Argus
Division F
2nd Place — Feature Photo — Larry Stanford. Photo of infant getting first look at the Grinch during Rec. Dept. holiday party. Judge’s comment: “The look of wonderment that the photographer captured in this child’s expression is priceless. Great photo!”
