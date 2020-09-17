The Jackson City Council approved a proclamation naming the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in the city. Constitution Week celebrates the Constitution of the United States. It was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in 1955 and became official in 1956 when it was signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. 2021 is the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the Constitution. Mayor Kay Pippin presented the proclamation to the William McIntosh DAR Chapter at the council meeting on Sept. 14. In the photo are front, left to right: DAR members Charlene Bryson, Sue Oglesby, Mayor Kay Pippin, DAR Regent Sharon Pennebaker and DAR member Sylvia Watkins, back, left to right: Council members Lewis Sims, Don Cook, Beth Weaver, Theodore Patterson, and Ricky Johnson.
Jackson proclaims Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week
