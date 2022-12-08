Jackson Presbyterian Church will host a Community Musical Celebration of Christmas featuring classic holiday songs at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
There is no charge to attend, but an offering will be taken to benefit Love Thy Neighbor, a team of community, ministry and business leaders passionate about serving the citizens and neighbors of Jackson and Butts County.
Groups and individuals performing will include:
• Terrance Tyson, Arsenio Watts, Alicia Head and Jeremy Head
There will be plenty of sing-along songs as well, so bring your family and friends and come enjoy an afternoon of beautiful holiday music.
Jackson Presbyterian Church is located at 240 N. Oak Street in Jackson. A handicap entrance is located on the left side of the church.