JACKSON — The city of Jackson is getting ready to begin issuing permits for the operation of golf carts and low speed vehicles on city streets. City workers are in the process now of installing signs governing access to city streets.
Under the golf cart ordinance, approved by the Jackson City Council in June, golf carts and low speed vehicles are defined as personal four-wheeled vehicles (PTVs) that cannot exceed 25 mph. The vehicles must be registered at City Hall and display a decal. The registration fee is $25 per vehicle. Drivers must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid Georgia drivers license. Drivers must also obey all traffic regulations and may not operate on sidewalks.
Following are regulations for operation of the vehicles as outlined in the ordinance:
• Have a system for braking to handle the total weight of passengers riding
• Include a device for "reverse warning"
• Include a horn and restraints for hips
• Must have a gross weight under 1,300 pounds
• Must not be able to reach speeds over 20 mph
• Feature a windshield, turn indicators, caution light, braking lights and headlights if operated between sunset and sunrise
• Yield right of way to all non-golf-cart-using parties (pedestrians and bicycles)
• Be capable of reaching speeds between 20 and 25 mph
• Include rear and front turn indicators
• Have a VIN (vehicle ID number)
• Include a driver-side exterior mirror
• Include an outside or inside mirror on the passenger side
• Have at least three reflex reflectors (one on rear and one on each side)
• Have stopping lamps as well as tail lamps
• Include a windshield and a parking brake
• Have seat belts for every seat
• Never be used on any road with a posted speed limit over 35 mph
General rules for operation of golf carts and low speed vehicles are as follows:
• All operators must abide by all traffic regulations applicable to vehicular traffic.
• All personal transportation vehicles are prohibited from operating on sidewalks.
• Golf carts can be operated within city parks, but low speed vehicles are restricted from city parks except in the parking areas.
• Personal transportation vehicles shall be operated during daylight hours only. PTVs can operate after daylight hours only if they are equipped with functional headlights, taillights, a windshield, brakes, caution lights and indicators.
• All personal transportation vehicles are prohibited from roadways with a posted speed limit of 35 mph or higher.
• PTVs are not allowed on state routes, but they can cross these routes to access other streets. All crossings must occur at street intersections and crosswalks only.
