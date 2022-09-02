JACKSONGOLFCARTS.jpg

The city of Jackson is in the process of installing signs governing the operation of golf carts and low speed vehicles on city streets.

JACKSON — The city of Jackson is getting ready to begin issuing permits for the operation of golf carts and low speed vehicles on city streets. City workers are in the process now of installing signs governing access to city streets.

Under the golf cart ordinance, approved by the Jackson City Council in June, golf carts and low speed vehicles are defined as personal four-wheeled vehicles (PTVs) that cannot exceed 25 mph. The vehicles must be registered at City Hall and display a decal. The registration fee is $25 per vehicle. Drivers must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid Georgia drivers license. Drivers must also obey all traffic regulations and may not operate on sidewalks.

