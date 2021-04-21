The Jackson Police Department has issued a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for Diante Harden, 22, of Jackson, wanted in connection with a Mar. 31 shooting on Viewpoint Drive.
Jackson Police officers were dispatched to Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital about 4:55 p.m. on Mar. 31 in response to a person being injured by gun shot. When they arrived, they found Raysho Grier, 27, of Jackson, being treated for gun shot wounds to his lower left abdomen and right foot.
Grier told investigators he had been visiting relatives and was driving in the area of Viewpoint Drive and Dover Ridge Road when he was fired upon. Grier said a gunman appeared from shrubbery on the shoulder of the road as he was passing by and fired shots from a handgun that penetrated the driver's side door and struck him.
A friend transported Grier to Sylvan Grove. He was later transported to an Atlanta area hospital for further treatment.
Investigators spoke to witnesses and determined the Harden, who goes by the name "Big Tay," may have been involved in the shooting. Anyone with information on Harden's location can call the Jackson Police Department at 770-775-8235.
