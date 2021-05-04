Jackson Police officers and Butts County Sheriff's deputies are searching the area around the Ingle's Supermarket on Ga. Highway 16 in Jackson for a suspect following the shooting death of a man in the Ingle's parking lot shortly after 6 p.m. The suspect is described as being a male dressed in dark clothing, possibly armed.
According to Jackson Police Chief James Morgan, they received a call from E-911 about 6:09 p.m. about shots fired in the Ingle's parking lot. When responding units arrived, they found a white male in his late 40's laying on the ground next to his vehicle on the east side of the parking lot. The male was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.
Morgan said a witness told them they saw a suspect wearing dark clothing running away from the scene.
"That's all we have," Morgan said. "They said it appeared to be a male, but we don't know if it was a Black male or a white male; that has not been confirmed. We do know that multiple shots were fired.
"He ran in the direction of the Masonic Lodge (just east of Ingle's)," Morgan added. "We know that he did run through the parking lot. We had a witness at the Masonic Lodge who said they heard banging at the back door, but they couldn't confirm if it was the suspect trying to get in. But that was around the time of the incident.
"Officers are out searching for him. We thought that we had one lead out in the county, but that didn't pan out. As of right now the suspect is at large and we are searching for him. He possibly could be armed."
The chief said they do know who the victim is, but are withholding the identity pending notification of next of kin.
"We have called in the GBI to assist with the investigation, and when they arrive, they will take the lead."
Morgan advised that if anyone sees a suspicious male wearing dark clothing, do not approach him, but immediately call 911.
